NFL Picks Week 11: Judgement Day

The New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams in the Caesars Superdome. The reigning Super Bowl Champions are having the worst season by a reigning champ in nearly a decade, while the Saints are fighting them for ineptitude this season. Sean McVay has had a great deal of success against the Saints (with some assistance from his friends in stripes) since his arrival in Los Angeles and he will be desperate to keep that success going on Sunday.

Judgment Day has come for both of these underachieving teams. Both had eyes on bigger things this season, but now they are both likely a loss this Sunday away from turning their focus to next season. Sean McVay may have all the job security he desires, but Dennis Allen may be facing his judgment day much sooner than later if these losses continue to pile up this season. Now lets take a look at this and all of the NFL action in Week 11.

Last week I went 6-8

I told you so: Bucs over Seahawks!

What do I know: Bills over Vikings?

***

WEEK 11

Thursday, November 17th - Thursday Night Football

Titans(6-3) at Packers(4-6)

Tennessee’s passing offense simply won't be able to keep up with a newly resurgent Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay wins 40-23.

Pick: Packers

***

Sunday, November 20th - Early Games

Bears(3-7) at Falcons(4-6)

Both quarterbacks will run with ease on these defenses, but it will be Atlanta’s passing game that comes through with a late touchdown to win at home. Atlanta wins 26-19.

Pick: Falcons

***

Panthers(3-7) at Ravens(6-3)

Upset Alert! Carolina stuns the Baltimore crowd by dominating time of possession with their ground game while their offensive line neutralizes the Ravens pass rush. Carolina wins 35-24.

Pick: Panthers

***

Browns(3-6) at Bills(6-3)

Staggering from two-consecutive losses, Buffalo corrects course against Cleveland in the driving snow. Buffalo wins 17-7.

Pick: Bills

***

Commanders(5-5) at Texans(1-7-1)

Washington, winners of 4 of their last 5 games, will continue their roll against lowly Houston. Washington wins 22-19.

Pick: Commanders

***

Eagles(8-1) at Colts(4-5-1)

Indianapolis, coming off of a stunning win, faces Philadelphia, coming off a stunning loss. Philly will rebound in a game that will be much closer than most would think. Philadelphia wins 25-22.

Pick: Eagles

***

Jets(6-3) at Patriots(5-4)

Less than a month ago, the Jets were reminded that no matter how good their record is, New England has their number. The Pats will remind them again in this one, passing the Jets in the standings with the win. New England wins 34-12.

Pick: Patriots

***

Lions(3-6) at Giants(7-2)

The Giants’ rushing attack will face little resistance from the bad Detroit defense. New York wins 28-17.

Pick: Giants

***

Rams(3-6) at Saints(3-7)

Simply put, the Rams are bad and the Saints are just as bad, if not worse. This will not be a good game to watch, but will remain close due to both teams’ deficiencies. Ultimately, the mismatch of The Terminator Aaron Donald against the Saints’ patchwork interior offensive line will doom New Orleans, making Andy Dalton wish they had gone with Jameis Winston to start under center. Even without Cooper Kupp, possibly without Matthew Stafford, the Rams, who haven't won a game in over a month, will find victory over Dennis Allen’s Saints. Los Angeles wins 25-23.

Pick: Rams

***

Sunday, November 20th - Late Games

Raiders(2-7) at Broncos(3-6)

The only thing more consistent about Vegas besides being consistently bad, is how they consistently beat Denver. They’ll do so again here. Las Vegas wins 32-21.

Pick: Raiders

***

Cowboys(6-3) at Vikings(8-1) - Game of the Week

Fresh off their biggest win in years, Minnesota faces a Dallas team fresh off a crushing defeat themselves. It will be the Vikings rushing game that makes the biggest impact in this close contest. Minnesota wins 26-23.

Pick: Vikings

***

Bengals(5-4) at Steelers(3-6)

Cincinnati will claim some revenge for their Week 1 overtime loss by thoroughly dismantling the Steelers in front of their home crowd. Joe Burrow will dominate the poor Pittsburgh defense, while the Cincy defense easily shuts down the Steelers ground game. This one gets ugly in a hurry. Cincinnati wins 45-14.

Pick: Bengals

***

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs(7-2) at Chargers(5-4)

As usual, the Chargers will play the Chiefs extremely close, and as usual, Kansas City will win in the end. A second-straight Sunday Night loss for the Bolts. Kansas City wins 27-24.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Monday, November 21st - Monday Night Football

49ers(5-4) at* Cardinals(4-6) - Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico

The San Francisco defense will put on a show south of the border, showing the Mexican crowd what a dominant NFL defense looks like. San Francisco wins 21-17.

Pick: 49ers

***

There we go, Week 11 is shaping up to be pretty interesting. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!