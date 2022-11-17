 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 17: Saints sign veteran running back to practice squad

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign RB David Johnson to the practice squad, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

David Johnson has reportedly been signed to the practice squad.

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints

In addition to David Johnson, the Saints have also signed defensive tackle Prince Emili and defensive end Niko Lalos.

Saints to wear 1967 throwback uniforms for first time in six years, show off alternate helmets at practice - CBS Sports

The Saints will wear throwback uniforms for the first time in six years.

Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams - NFL

Dennis Allen announced that Andy Dalton will start over Jameis Winston for the Saints’ Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Saints’ Allen Says Andy Dalton Will Start; Jameis Winston Not 100% - Sports Illustrated

In announcing that Andy Dalton will start over Jameis Winston, Allen also said that Jameis Winston is not at 100%.

Bruce Arians reveals what he said to Marshon Lattimore right before Bucs-Saints brawl - Yahoo! Sports

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reveals what he supposedly said to Marshon Lattimore before Lattimore was attacked by Mike Evans.

Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 11 | November 16, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Audio from a conference call between Dennis Allen and local New Orleans media.

