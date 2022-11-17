Fleur-de-Links, November 17: Saints sign veteran running back to practice squad

David Johnson has reportedly been signed to the practice squad.

In addition to David Johnson, the Saints have also signed defensive tackle Prince Emili and defensive end Niko Lalos.

The Saints will wear throwback uniforms for the first time in six years.

Dennis Allen announced that Andy Dalton will start over Jameis Winston for the Saints’ Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In announcing that Andy Dalton will start over Jameis Winston, Allen also said that Jameis Winston is not at 100%.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reveals what he supposedly said to Marshon Lattimore before Lattimore was attacked by Mike Evans.

#Saints signing RB David Johnson to the practice squad, per source. Accomplished RB headed to NFC South.

The #Saints will be wearing throwback uniforms this Sunday!



The team wore the helmets at practice today ⚜️



The last time the Saints wore throwbacks was during the 2016 season.