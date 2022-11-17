Fleur-de-Links, November 17: Saints sign veteran running back to practice squad

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign RB David Johnson to the practice squad, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
David Johnson has reportedly been signed to the practice squad.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
In addition to David Johnson, the Saints have also signed defensive tackle Prince Emili and defensive end Niko Lalos.
Saints to wear 1967 throwback uniforms for first time in six years, show off alternate helmets at practice - CBS Sports
The Saints will wear throwback uniforms for the first time in six years.
Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams - NFL
Dennis Allen announced that Andy Dalton will start over Jameis Winston for the Saints’ Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Saints’ Allen Says Andy Dalton Will Start; Jameis Winston Not 100% - Sports Illustrated
In announcing that Andy Dalton will start over Jameis Winston, Allen also said that Jameis Winston is not at 100%.
Bruce Arians reveals what he said to Marshon Lattimore right before Bucs-Saints brawl - Yahoo! Sports
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reveals what he supposedly said to Marshon Lattimore before Lattimore was attacked by Mike Evans.
Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 11 | November 16, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Audio from a conference call between Dennis Allen and local New Orleans media.
#Saints signing RB David Johnson to the practice squad, per source. Accomplished RB headed to NFC South.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 16, 2022
The #Saints will be wearing throwback uniforms this Sunday!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 16, 2022
The team wore the helmets at practice today ⚜️
The last time the Saints wore throwbacks was during the 2016 season. pic.twitter.com/BWNHBJniii
Players I did not see at today’s #Saints practice:— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 16, 2022
LB Pete Werner
RB Mark Ingram
CB Marshon Lattimore
S JT Gray
OL Josh Andrews
OT Ryan Ramczyk
OG Andrus Peat
DE Marcus Davenport
DE Cameron Jordan
Also didn’t not see practice squad LB Kenny Young.
