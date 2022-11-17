Titans vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans tonight at Lambeau. Green Bay avoided disaster last week and may have kept their season alive, while Tennessee looks to improve their lead in the AFC South. Can the Packers pull off another huge win? Will the Titans keep Aaron Rodgers from finding his mojo again? Let’s tune in to find out!

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!