DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 11

Last week’s selections:

Jacoby Brissett: 16.48

Darrell Henderson: 10.20

Christian Kirk: 34.50

Cole Kmet: 23.40

Steelers DST: 10.00

Another great week for DFS! Christian Kirk and Cole Kmet carried the team but everyone else held up their side. This lineup cashed in multiple lineups, especially when paired with heavy hitters like Jonathan Taylor and Amon-Ra St. Brown. This is the intent of these lineups. Taking players who do not have a high cost and leaving enough funds to grab a couple superstar players. At nearly 95 points this week, this lineup should have cashed in most tournaments. The season is not over though, so we continue the grind for the big win. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 11 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 11 of the NFL regular season

Largely due to weather, there are only three games with a point total of 45 or over on this Sunday’s main slate. The suggested quarterback this week will come from one of these games and that is the New York Giants Daniel Jones($5,700). Jones has had an up and down fantasy season, but he should be in a good spot this week against the Detroit Lions. When facing easier defenses, Jones has gone over 18 points per game three times. The Giants are coming off of a bye week, so all signs are pointing up for Jones and the offense in week 11.

Another game with a high total is the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons game. Enter David Montgomery($6,100) who might be a bell cow back for the Bears the next month or more of football. Khalil Herbert was recently placed on the IR list, leaving Montgomery the only experienced running back on the team. The matchup is juicy this week as well, as the Falcons surrender the 10th most fantasy points to opposing running backs in the NFL. It remains to be seen if rookie Trestan Ebnar will take significant carries away from Montgomery. Even if he does, it should not hurt Montgomery’s value this week against a bad defense.

The total scoring trend will continue with the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. These two teams have a total point of over 47 for their game. Welcome back to DFS lineups Michael Gallup($5,100). In the Cowboys last two games, Gallup has seen his snap count increase to over 80% in both games. This week, the ‘Boys will have to rely on Gallup as it is likely that Patrick Peterson will shadow CeeDee Lamb. Outside of Peterson, the Vikings secondary is porous. Over the last month, no team has given up more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Vikings. Gallup will have to step up this week but his price tag should return immediate value.

The tight end position got even thinner this week. Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, and Zach Ertz have all been placed on the IR list. That leaves very few players left. This week, Foster Moreau($3,700) is slotted into the tight end position. Moreau has seen an explosion in playing time with the loss of Darren Waller. In the Las Vegas Raiders last four games, Moreau has been on the field for at least 96% of offensive plays. This is huge playing time. Moreau caught his first touchdown of the year last week and should see enough snaps to replicate that performance this week.

Sample Lineup for Week 11:

Daniel Jones, $5,700

David Montgomery, $6,100

Michael Gallup, $5,100

Foster Moreau, $3,700

Bears DST, $2,600

The Chicago Bears defense is priced very well this week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have been far from offensive juggernauts and the Bears have been playing much better lately. Some of this can be attributed to Justin Fields and the offense playing better, letting the defense have less snaps. With the Bears defense selected, $26,800 will be left for the remaining four spots in DFS lineups. This is plenty of funds to grab various high-end players like Jonathan Taylor, Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, or Tee Higgins. Good luck in week 11 DraftKings DFS tournaments.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel