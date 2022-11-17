Saints fans growing tired of Dennis Allen

Confidence in the New Orleans Saints is at an all-time low and bottoming out. Only four percent of Saints fans polled last week are confidence in the team’s success. This is alarming considering the preseason aspirations for the team, but not necessarily surprising considering the team’s 3-7 record.

But what might be more concerning is the fact that the majority of Saints fans think the single biggest cause for the Saints’ struggles is with the coaching staff. #FireDennisAllen was trending on Twitter all week and an online petition calling for his termination has already generated close to 5,000 signatures.

In a season where there have been so many possible things that have gone wrong - injuries being the biggest, it is telling for Saints fans to be so confident in their criticism of Dennis Allen and the Saints’ coaching staff.

Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, Andrus Peat, Trevor Penning, Marcus Maye, James Hurst, Mark Ingram, Pete Werner... these are just some of the names of key players on the Saints who have been forced to miss time due to injury. And yet, Saints fans watching these games (arguably rightfully so) still think the issue with the team is with Dennis Allen and his inability to properly have his team disciplined and prepared on Sunday.

If the Saints continue to spiral, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Allen relieved of his duties some time before the 2023 season.