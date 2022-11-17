CSC Thursday Night Football Pick, Week 11: Rodgers just not the same guy

The Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans tonight on Thursday Night Football. Currently, the Packers are 4.5-point favorites at home despite the fact that they have a losing record. Can they hold off the surprising Titans? Here’s how I see it playing out:

Titans (6-3) at Packers (4-6)

Other than the Philadelphia Eagles (who were upset on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders), the entire NFC has played poorly. That is highlighted by none other than reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans know that the best way to keep Rodgers at bay (no pun intended) will be to keep him off the field and to lean on Derrick Henry’s legs to seal the game. Even when Rodgers is on offense, he hasn’t played consistently at a high enough level to think he’s the same guy who won MVP last year.

Pick: Titans

