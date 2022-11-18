Canal Street Chronicles: Week 11 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 11 and the Saints are now 3-7 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and LA Rams on Sunday in Caesars Superdome.
Tina:
- Defense gets 3 sacks
- The NOLA No-Call is ONLY mentioned once
- Saints win
Jalen:
- Defense bounces back defending the run & holds the Rams under 21 points
- DA turns back to Jameis to see what he can do
- Vintage AK game, 125+ all-purpose and a TD
- Cam Jordan with two sacks
Hayden:
- Jameis starts and throws 3 TDs
- The Rams still win
- Olave 2 TDs
- Demario Davis gets an INT
Chris:
- Saints run a fake punt
- Dalton is sacked five times
- Taysom Hill throws for a touchdown
