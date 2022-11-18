Canal Street Chronicles: Week 11 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 11 and the Saints are now 3-7 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and LA Rams on Sunday in Caesars Superdome.

Tina:

Defense gets 3 sacks

The NOLA No-Call is ONLY mentioned once

Saints win

Jalen:

Defense bounces back defending the run & holds the Rams under 21 points

DA turns back to Jameis to see what he can do

Vintage AK game, 125+ all-purpose and a TD

Cam Jordan with two sacks

Hayden:

Jameis starts and throws 3 TDs

The Rams still win

Olave 2 TDs

Demario Davis gets an INT

Chris:

Saints run a fake punt

Dalton is sacked five times

Taysom Hill throws for a touchdown

