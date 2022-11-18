Five questions before Week 11 vs. the Rams

The New Orleans Saints season is all but over after just 10 weeks. It had a small glimpse of hope, but a win was needed against the Pittsburgh Steelers and that didn’t happen. The Saints now sit in an interesting situation, they have no draft picks and no money. There is hope for the future because you have talent on your team, but the season went too far south. Here are the biggest questions being asked this week.

What's left to play for?

The current Saints players need to show the staff and the world they can play. There is no point in continuing to lose because you don’t own your first-round selection. The Saints will need to play for their jobs for next season and show management that they can win together. If they can’t show anything, the Saints might be forced to rebuild more than they would want.

Is Andy Dalton the right decision at QB?

The Saints staff think so, they talked to both QBs and watched the film, and decided to stick with Andy Dalton. There have been a lot of controversies around Jameis Winston's health. He is not 100% healthy but he is healthy enough to play. Dennis Allen promised Winston his job back when he returned and that hasn’t been the case. The Saints staff mismanaged the QB situation this season.

Can the Saints beat the Rams and get back on track?

Another week and another game they need to show us something. The Los Angeles Rams will be without Cooper Kupp, but Matthew Stafford looks to return from a concussion. The Rams’ offense this year has been bad, and many writers have compared this year to Jeff Fisher's final year with the team. The former Super Bowl champs are sitting with three wins after ten games, like the Saints. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints open as 3-point home favorites against their Week 11 opponent, the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Should the Saints fire Dennis Allen?

Not right now, it is maybe something you discuss in the offseason. Coach Allen and his staff have done a poor job this season but the card they were dealt was rough. The injuries have been brutal and keep getting worse and worse. They are forced to play practice squad players and nearly every position and some may argue even if Sean Payton were here the Saints would be struggling. It has been a tough year and Dennis Allen hasn't done enough but the Saints probably won't fire him during the year. It is a conversation that will be brought up next off-season.

Key to beating the Rams?

Fundamentals. Don't shoot yourself in the foot. The Saints looked great against the Raiders just three weeks ago and we haven't seen a performance like it since. The Saints have been in a lot of games that they lost, that was changed with a turnover or a penalty. The key to beating the Rams is to first not beat yourself. No penalties, and no turnovers. The rest should take care of itself.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.