Fantasy football start or bench for Week 11

Fantasy football starters for week 11 of the NFL regular season

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense has one more chance to get right this season. In Week 11, the Broncos are at home against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders surrender nearly 19 points a game to fantasy quarterbacks, which would be a huge day this season for Wilson. As for Wilson, he has played better lately. Over the Broncos last two games, he is averaging nearly 270 yards per game and a touchdown. This Raiders game starts the easier portion of the Broncos schedule. If Wilson does not get it done this week, then it is likely the Broncos season is finished.

The Chicago Bears had to place Khalil Herbert on the Injured Reserve list this week. This move will facilitate a new tandem in the Bears backfield. David Montgomery will be joined by Trestan Ebnar. Ebnar has seen limited action in his rookie year due to both Montgomery and Herbert being mostly healthy. There should be plenty of carries for Ebner to put up fantasy points this week against a bad Atlanta Falcons defense. Since week 1, Montgomery has yet to go over 15 carries in any game. The Bears want to keep Montgomery fresh so Ebner should see the field this week. With teams still on bye weeks, Ebner can be a worthy fill-in for week 11.

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, many of their wide receivers are injured. Mecole Hardman is still recovering from some kind of illness while Juju Smith-Schuster suffered a nasty concussion in last week’s game. This should be the week to begin starting Kadarius Toney though. Toney saw his snap percentage jump to 44% in just his second week with the Chiefs. Toney saw five targets as well and caught one for his first career touchdown. In this divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs will need Toney to continue to step up.

One of the few places that can be attacked in the Patriots defense is the middle of the field with tight ends. On the year, the Patriots are surrendering over 11 points per game to the position, which ranks sixth worst in the league. The Jets are in for a tough matchup this week, but Zach Wilson will have to look Tyler Conklin’s way early and often. Conklin has seen five or more targets in six of the Jets nine games. This volume should continue this week in a game where the Jets will need to produce points in different ways. Start Tyler Conklin against the Patriots.

Poll Have you clinched a playoff spot yet? Yes!

One more win and I am in

Struggle bus is still grinding vote view results 20% Yes! (3 votes)

6% One more win and I am in (1 vote)

73% Struggle bus is still grinding (11 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Bench against the matchups

Aaron Rodgers finally played a good game last week for the Packers. This was in large part to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon gashing the Dallas Cowboys defense. This week though, it is likely to come all back crashing down for Rodgers. One good game is not enough to immediately think Rodgers is back. The Tennessee Titans stout defense will pose a much more difficult game for Rodgers. In the last month of football, the Titans are middle of the road against fantasy quarterbacks, but they are top 10 against the run. The Titans are also tied for the fourth most sacks in the entire NFL at 29. This seems like a bad matchup for the Packers, especially after just one good game. Bench Aaron Rodgers if possible.

In the last month, the New England Patriots are the fifth best team against the run in the entire NFL. The Patriots defense has really carried the team and that should not change this week against Michael Carter and the New York Jets. Carter has seen his snap count go up lately while James Robinson gets acclimated to the offense. After a bye week, Robinson is likely to be fully ready to contribute. The matchup and Robinson being in the lineup just seems bad for Carter this week and he should be on the bench.

In two career games against the San Francisco 49ers, Rondale Moore has 10 catches. This seems as if it could be a great stat line, except that those 10 catches only accounted for 84 total yards. Working against Moore is that the Niners seem to be getting healthy. In their last two games, the 49ers are the eighth best team against opposing wide receivers in the NFL. Colt McCoy could also be starting this game, which is good news for the Niners pass rush. Chasing Kyler Murray is much more difficult than Colt McCoy. Moore might still see between five and 10 targets on the game, but he will have to score to be able to be fantasy relevant.

It is not like Kyle Pitts has been good this season, but fantasy teams still might have to keep starting him. The position is incredibly thin, and the talent is still there for Pitts. Working against him is bad quarterback play and now a good Chicago Bears defense. The Bears have been good against tight ends all year, consistently in the top 10 in the NFL. There should not be much confidence for Pitts left, but just in case, bench him this week.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel