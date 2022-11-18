Fleur-de-Links, November 18: David Johnson speaks on joining Saints

According to a recent SB Nation poll, only 4% of Saints fans are confident that the Saints are headed in the right direction.

The Saints have reportedly signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the practice squad and released linebacker Kenny Young.

For the Saints’ Thursday injury report, Marcus Davenport, J.T. Gray, James Hurst, Mark Ingram, Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat, and Pete Werner all did not practice, while Josh Andrews, Jarvis Landry, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, and Malcolm Roach were limited.

David Johnson speaks on joining the Saints team.

A video of Ryan Nielsen’s press conference with local New Orleans media.

P.J. Williams speaks on the upcoming Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints are currently 3-point favorites in their upcoming Week 11 game.

.@ErinESummers is here with Thursday's #Saints Practice Report as we preview the Rams on Sunday and hear from Co-DC Ryan Nielsen & DT Kentavius Street! pic.twitter.com/rbMaYVcCe5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 18, 2022