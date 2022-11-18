Fleur-de-Links, November 18: David Johnson speaks on joining Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints fans growing tired of Dennis Allen - Canal Street Chronicles
According to a recent SB Nation poll, only 4% of Saints fans are confident that the Saints are headed in the right direction.
Saints Announce 2 Practice Squad Moves - Saints News Network
The Saints have reportedly signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the practice squad and released linebacker Kenny Young.
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams - New Orleans Saints
For the Saints’ Thursday injury report, Marcus Davenport, J.T. Gray, James Hurst, Mark Ingram, Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat, and Pete Werner all did not practice, while Josh Andrews, Jarvis Landry, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, and Malcolm Roach were limited.
Saints running back David Johnson, new to the practice squad, ‘can’t wait to get going’ - NOLA
David Johnson speaks on joining the Saints team.
Ryan Nielsen Press Conference - Week 11 - Saints News Network
A video of Ryan Nielsen’s press conference with local New Orleans media.
P.J. Williams on Rams’ offense, Matt Stafford 11/17/22 - New Orleans Saints
P.J. Williams speaks on the upcoming Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams-Saints Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread - Sports Illustrated
The Saints are currently 3-point favorites in their upcoming Week 11 game.
.@ErinESummers is here with Thursday's #Saints Practice Report as we preview the Rams on Sunday and hear from Co-DC Ryan Nielsen & DT Kentavius Street! pic.twitter.com/rbMaYVcCe5— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 18, 2022
#Saints throwbacks for Sunday ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/5t1OrZvyC6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 18, 2022
We ride with Jarvis Landry (@God_Son80) to his high school jersey retirement on the latest episode of "Running Errands with the Saints" ⚜️@MikeNabors | @Bridgestone pic.twitter.com/FwuPUVauwx— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 16, 2022
