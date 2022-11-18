Saints will be without starting defensive ends on Sunday

Add Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport to the already-long list of New Orleans Saints starters who won’t be playing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Most of the names including Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram, who will be out Sunday come as no surprise, but the iron man Cam Jordan is not used to missing games for the Saints. That streak will come to an end soon as he sustained a painful eye injury last game.

Starting left tackle James Hurst will also be out, with a concussion. It will be interesting to see if rookie Trevor Penning is able to start in his absence, as he practiced this week for the first time since training camp, when he sustained a turf toe injury in preseason.

If Penning and Andrus Peat, who is questionable, don’t play, it will be a question of if the Saints can hold up against a strong Rams pass rush.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.