College prospects to watch for: Week 12

The New Orleans Saints have plenty of needs that a talented rookie could fill. Unfortunately, the hard part is not seeing the weaknesses, but determining what weakness is most dire.

A three-win team with no first-round draft pick is not ideal. However, we’ve seen some excellent draft decisions from GM Mickey Loomis in the past, and luckily, there’s some serious talent entering the league next year.

Over the 2022 offseason, the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles orchestrated a massive pick trade which unfortunately took away the Saints’ 2023 first-round draft pick. So, here are some of the prospects that could be available in the second round that could potentially fill some of the holes on the Saints’ roster.

Brian Branch - DB, Alabama

If the Saints are able to land a higher spot in the second round, Branch could be an excellent addition to the defense. He’s incredibly versatile, moving from cornerback to safety and even linebacker around Nick Saban’s defense. With the departure of Gardner-Johnson and the unpredictability of Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu, the Saints could use another versatile athlete at safety. He’s currently expected to be an early second round pick, and Alabama’s game against Austin Peay should be a feast for a hungry Crimson Tide.

Brian Branch’s ability to read and react are some of the best in college football pic.twitter.com/iZEelj4kwf — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 9, 2022

2. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Here’s another elite defensive back talent that has first-round talent but could be available in the early second round. After two impressive seasons at Colorado, Gonzales is having an even better year as a Duck. If Lattimore’s future with the Saints is in question, or if the team is in the position to add some DB depth, Gonzales is a great option. The Ducks have a huge game this Saturday against No. 10-ranked UCLA.

3. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Do not let Tennessee’s loss to Georgia distract you from the fact that Hendon Hooker is a very talented, Heisman-candidate quarterback. He’s been the most valuable piece on a very talented Vols team, who could very well end up in the playoffs. He is right at the cusp of being a first-round talent versus an early second-round pick. If he’s still available by the time the Saints draft in the second round, he might be hard to pass up.

4. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

As suggested by the great Chris Rosvoglou on Twitter, the Saints may need to bulk up their running back room that consists of an aging Mark Ingram and a suspension-looming Alvin Kamara. Evans started off the season as one of the best RB talents in the country. Even with a couple of underwhelming performances, he is still a viable option for a second or third-round pick. The Rebels play against a rough Arkansas defense this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

5. LaDarius Henderson, G, Arizona State

If the Saints see the need to continue their search for offensive line depth, Henderson could be a great option. The senior has been one of the most dominant linemen in the PAC-12 for the past two seasons. He’s projected to be a later-round pick, but a strong finish could mean big things for the 6’5, 310-pound Texas-native. The Sun Devils have a huge game against No. 23 ranked Oregon State on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

