NFL Week 11 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

Another basic .500 week. The Detroit Lions kept the divisional best bets going by not only covering but winning outright. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys looked like the team many thought they would be this season and lost in ugly fashion to the Green Bay Packers. When the Los Angeles Rams were without Matthew Stafford, advice went out to ignore that recommendation. Make sure to follow all Canal Street Chronicles and writers Twitter pages to get the latest information as these games can often change after these articles are published. This week, we will get above even on the year. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the best bets for week 11 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 11 best bets

Season tally: 14-14-1

One rule of wagering that can often be used to bettors' advantage is divisional games. Divisional teams are built to play one another. Last week, the Lions were getting points and was a successful wager. This week, the Chargers are getting five points at home against the Chiefs. The first time these teams played, the Chiefs won by just three and that was in Kansas City. It seems odd that the point spread is even bigger, especially since the game is at home for the Chargers. Keenan Allen could also be back for this game for the Chargers, providing a huge boost to the team. Overall, the Chargers are 6-3 against the spread on the year. Take the Chargers and the points this week.

Why not go back-to-back on divisional matchups. This is another curious case of a home team getting points to a divisional rival. It just so happens to be the same division, the AFC West. The Broncos defense is one of the top in the league. They allow the least points per game, the least passing yards a game, and the 13th best team against the rush. The last time the Raiders played a tough defense, they were shut out by the New Orleans Saints. Denver is better than the Saints in every facet as well. Russell Wilson and the offense has played better but he does not need to do too much for the Broncos to not only cover but win this game. The Broncos with the points is the play.

In the first six weeks of the season, the Atlanta Falcons were perfect against the spread. Since then, the team has dropped four straight. This week, the Falcons are at home but have to face one of the hottest teams in the league the past couple of weeks in the Chicago Bears. Even though the Bears are winless in the last three weeks, they are averaging 30 points per game. The Falcons have scored just 32 points in their last two games combined. This just seems like two teams going in opposite directions on the field. Justin Fields and the Bears offense should find plenty of room against a defense that allows the sixth most points in the NFL. The Bears go into Atlanta and win by more than a field goal.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 6-4-0

Another win for the wild card pick of the week. The under total easily hit in the Saints and Steelers game last week and was never really in danger. Let’s stick with a point total game this week with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants. The Giants allow under 20 points and score just 20 points on the year. At times, the Lions offense has disappeared, especially against good teams. Against the Packers, Cowboys, and Patriots, the Lions scored just 21 points combined. Additionally, the weather in MetLife for Sunday is extremely cold with wind gusts over 40 miles per hour. With a points total set at 45, and the game looking like it will be run heavy, the under should be the play for the Lions at the Giants.

