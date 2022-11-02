Fleur-de-Links, November 2: Former Saints assistant coach passes away

Former Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer, who was on the Super Bowl-winning team, has passed away at 38.

A a look at Alontae Taylor’s best plays against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Baltimore Ravens are currently favored by 3 points for their upcoming game against the Saints.

SeatGeek announced the renewel of their patnership with the New Orleans Saints.

Highlights from the Saints’ Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the passing of Adam Zimmer: pic.twitter.com/q1wO7mPqdW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2022

56 years ago today: the #Saints were born ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/bANfLwlI1j — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2022

Alontae Taylor through the 3 games he’s played this season:



• 90 coverage snaps

• 16 targets (5 receptions allowed)

• 51 yards allowed

• 4 PD

• 0 TD allowed



The Saints rookie CB is nothing short of SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/NaIKPKyVNF — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 31, 2022