Fleur-de-Links, November 2: Former Saints assistant coach passes away

New Orleans Saints News:
Adam Zimmer, ex-Saints assistant on Super Bowl staff, dead at age 38 - Crescent City Sports
Former Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer, who was on the Super Bowl-winning team, has passed away at 38.
Saints Release Official Statement On Passing Of Adam Zimmer - Athlon Sports
The Saints have released an official statement on the passing of Adam Zimmer. (Tweet below)
Sean Payton Praying For Mike Zimmer’s Family On Tuesday - The Spun
Sean Payton tweeted his support for the family of Mike Zimmer following Zimmer’s passing. (Tweet below)
Alontae Taylor’s best plays vs. Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8 - New Orleans Saints
A a look at Alontae Taylor’s best plays against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The line is out on Ravens-Saints. Here’s what the oddsmakers are thinking. - NOLA
The Baltimore Ravens are currently favored by 3 points for their upcoming game against the Saints.
SeatGeek Renews Partnership With New Orleans Saints - Business Wire
SeatGeek announced the renewel of their patnership with the New Orleans Saints.
Saints vs. Raiders highlights | Week 8 - New Orleans Saints
Highlights from the Saints’ Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the passing of Adam Zimmer: pic.twitter.com/q1wO7mPqdW— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2022
56 years ago today: the #Saints were born ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/bANfLwlI1j— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2022
Alontae Taylor through the 3 games he’s played this season:— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 31, 2022
• 90 coverage snaps
• 16 targets (5 receptions allowed)
• 51 yards allowed
• 4 PD
• 0 TD allowed
The Saints rookie CB is nothing short of SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/NaIKPKyVNF
Heartbreaking news this morning. RIP Adam Zimmer. Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/qqcqZVfX2w— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) November 1, 2022
Loading comments...