 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, November 2: Former Saints assistant coach passes away

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints 2008 Headshots Photo by Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Adam Zimmer, ex-Saints assistant on Super Bowl staff, dead at age 38 - Crescent City Sports

Former Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer, who was on the Super Bowl-winning team, has passed away at 38.

Saints Release Official Statement On Passing Of Adam Zimmer - Athlon Sports

The Saints have released an official statement on the passing of Adam Zimmer. (Tweet below)

Sean Payton Praying For Mike Zimmer’s Family On Tuesday - The Spun

Sean Payton tweeted his support for the family of Mike Zimmer following Zimmer’s passing. (Tweet below)

Alontae Taylor’s best plays vs. Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8 - New Orleans Saints

A a look at Alontae Taylor’s best plays against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The line is out on Ravens-Saints. Here’s what the oddsmakers are thinking. - NOLA

The Baltimore Ravens are currently favored by 3 points for their upcoming game against the Saints.

SeatGeek Renews Partnership With New Orleans Saints - Business Wire

SeatGeek announced the renewel of their patnership with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints vs. Raiders highlights | Week 8 - New Orleans Saints

Highlights from the Saints’ Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...