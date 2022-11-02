Saints sign Brett Hundley to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have signed QB Brett Hundley to the practice squad to add some depth to the position, according to Field Yates.

The Saints have signed QB Brett Hundley to their practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2022

Hundley, drafted in the 5th round by the Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCLA, has started 9 games in his NFL career. In those games, he led the Packers to a 3-6 record with 9 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Hundley threw for nearly 10,000 yards, 75 touchdowns, and only 25 ints in his three years in Southern California at UCLA.

The Saints have Andy Dalton as the starter with a healthy Jameis Winston waiting for his second chance at leading this offense. I don’t see Hundley taking either one of those spots, but depth at the position is critical in case Jameis or Andy goes down.

The Saints will play Hundley’s former team, the Baltimore Ravens this Monday night on ESPN. Kickoff is at 7:15 pm ct.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel