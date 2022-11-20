Chiefs vs. Chargers: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in the City of Angels tonight. These bitter divisional rivals have had extremely close and entertaining games against each other in recent seasons and hopefully that continues tonight. Will Patrick Mahomes have another magical night in Los Angeles? Can the Bolts defense slow down the Chiefs’ weapons? Let’s tune in and find out!

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!