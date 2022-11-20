Saints vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Rams in the Caesars Superdome today with both teams suffering through hopelessly disappointing seasons. The Saints have struggled through injuries and inconsistencies all season long and that sadly continues today. Hopefully, despite it all, the Saints can find a way to win.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 11 action:

Game time:

Sunday, November 20th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 711

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 231 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Los Angeles Rams radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 39, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Throwback Uniforms - Black Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Turf Show Times

