Saints vs. Rams: Week 11 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 11

The Saints take on the Rams looking to end a two-game slide. Both teams have suffered through very disappointing seasons and are desperate to pick up a win today. The Saints have one of the worst records in the NFL and thankfully for this matchup, so do the Rams. The winner of this matchup gets little more than pride, but pride has certainly been lacking for both franchises this season.

Kickoff:

Sunday, November 20th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 711

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 231 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Los Angeles Rams radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 39, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Throwback Uniforms - Black Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Turf Show Times

Here’s to the Saints giving the home crowd something to celebrate. Who Dat!

