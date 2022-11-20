New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Inactives

Week 11 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-7) are about to take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) in Caesars Superdome. The Saints will be without both starting defensive ends today as Marcus Davenport and Cam Jordan are out. This is the first game that Jordan will miss in his 12-year career, due to injury.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Marcus Davenport

T James Hurst

LB Pete Werner

RB Mark Ingram II

S J.T. Gray

Los Angeles Rams:

QB John Wolford

C Brian Allen

LB Travin Howard

DB Shaun Jolly

T Zachary Thomas

DT Jonah Williams

