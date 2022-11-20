New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Inactives

Week 11 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-7) are about to take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) in Caesars Superdome. The Saints will be without both starting defensive ends today as Marcus Davenport and Cam Jordan are out. This is the first game that Jordan will miss in his 12-year career, due to injury.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- DE Cameron Jordan
- DE Marcus Davenport
- T James Hurst
- LB Pete Werner
- RB Mark Ingram II
- S J.T. Gray
Los Angeles Rams:
- QB John Wolford
- C Brian Allen
- LB Travin Howard
- DB Shaun Jolly
- T Zachary Thomas
- DT Jonah Williams
