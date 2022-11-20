CSC Staff Picks, Week 11: Saints have opportunity to steal a game

The New Orleans Saints are looking to get back on the right track on the road back home against the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

In the NFC South, the first place Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off this week. The Carolina Panthers are a whopping 13.5-point underdogs on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are both favored at home by 2.5 points each, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. the Saints at home to the Rams the Falcons hosting the Chicago Bears.

Elsewhere across the NFL, the Panthers game is the only expected blowout. The next closest game involves the displaced Buffalo Bills “hosting” the Cleveland Browns where the Bills are favored by 7.5 points. Every other game on Sunday is predicted to be within a touchdown.

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight! Let’s hope the staff here is wrong.

Check out the odds for today’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.