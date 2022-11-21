49ers vs. Cardinals: Monday Night Football open thread

The Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers tonight in Mexico City. Tonight’s NFC West matchup continues the NFL’s series of international contests. Will the Niners defense simply manhandle the Cards? Can Arizona score the upset south of the border? Let’s tune in to find out!

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Estadia Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

