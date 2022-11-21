Social media reactions to Saints win against Rams

Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams would travel down to the Bayou for a date with an old rival in the New Orleans Saints. The Saints wouldn’t waste any time establishing an early lead in the second quarter. The game would remain close up until the second half where everything seemingly fell apart for the Rams. Luckily, the Saints found a way to capitalize on these mistakes and play a clean game of football.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints win over the Rams.

Chris Olave is HIM — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 20, 2022

How in the WORLD did Andy Dalton get that pass off to Olave mid hit. Not questioning it thank you and goodbye — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) November 20, 2022

Seeing Andy Dalton go 21/24 for 260 and 3 TD’s : pic.twitter.com/VIDBHp031P — Mason (@mason_nunezz) November 20, 2022

Chris Olave TORCHED Jalen Ramsey for the TD pic.twitter.com/Vfs2f5qn5m — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 20, 2022

Chris Olave vs Los Angeles Rams:



⚜️ 5 receptions

⚜️ 102 yards

⚜️ 1 touchdown pic.twitter.com/QsF8t3fcJX — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 20, 2022

Exhale.@Saints win.

Blast that Cassanova.

We out. — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) November 20, 2022

"We're just trying to win games" - Dennis Allen when asked if Andy Dalton's performance may have cemented the decision to go with him at QB #Saints



Also said Dalton may have been frustrated this week in practice with how much Taysom Hill was involved at QB in preparation. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 20, 2022

Next up for the Saints is a trip to the west coast as they’ll be taking on the San Francisco 49ers next week in a big matchup. Can the Saints continue the momentum? We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions!

