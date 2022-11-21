 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints win against Rams

Saints dominate at home!

By Sterling Mclymont
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams would travel down to the Bayou for a date with an old rival in the New Orleans Saints. The Saints wouldn’t waste any time establishing an early lead in the second quarter. The game would remain close up until the second half where everything seemingly fell apart for the Rams. Luckily, the Saints found a way to capitalize on these mistakes and play a clean game of football.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints win over the Rams.

Next up for the Saints is a trip to the west coast as they’ll be taking on the San Francisco 49ers next week in a big matchup. Can the Saints continue the momentum? We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions!

