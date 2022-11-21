Fleur-de-Links, November 21: Saints emerge victorious over Los Angeles Rams

The Saints have won their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

A video of Andy Dalton throwing a 53-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave.

Payton Turner was carted back to the locker room following a leg injury in the second quarter of the game.

The Saints suffered only 2 penalties in their Week 11 game, the fewest in a game for the team this season.

Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, James Hurst, Pete Werner, Mark Ingram, an J. T. Gray were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 11 game.

Jameis Winston speaks how is handling the fact that he hasn’t been playing.

Alvin Kamara pushed back against a report that Sean Payton spoke with the team before their win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Dalton vs. the Rams today ⚜️

21-25

260 yds

3 TDs

149.6 QB rtg.#Saints Win! pic.twitter.com/1qqI2oVJPc — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 20, 2022

We Got More Work Ahead Of Us.. Keep Putt’n On @chrisolave_ !!!! #OROYStandard https://t.co/JAdvMDBata — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) November 20, 2022