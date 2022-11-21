 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 21: Saints emerge victorious over Los Angeles Rams

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints beat Rams 27-20 in gut-check game - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have won their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Can’t-Miss Play: Dalton dials launch codes for 53-yard TD to Olave - NFL

A video of Andy Dalton throwing a 53-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave.

Saints DE Payton Turner Injured in Rams Game - Saints News Network

Payton Turner was carted back to the locker room following a leg injury in the second quarter of the game.

The numbers show that the Saints played their cleanest game of 2022 to beat Rams - NOLA

The Saints suffered only 2 penalties in their Week 11 game, the fewest in a game for the team this season.

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, James Hurst, Pete Werner, Mark Ingram, an J. T. Gray were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 11 game.

Saints QB Jameis Winston says not playing ‘hurts my soul’ - ESPN

Jameis Winston speaks how is handling the fact that he hasn’t been playing.

Saints’ Kamara Disputes Report About Sean Payton Speaking to Team - Sports Illustrated

Alvin Kamara pushed back against a report that Sean Payton spoke with the team before their win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

