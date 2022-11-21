Saints expected to be blown out on the road by the 49ers

After a rebound win at home against the defending Super Bowl champs, the New Orleans Saints are looking to string back-to-back wins together for the first time in 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints might have a tough go of it, though, considering they open as 8.5-point road underdogs against their Week 12 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints might be coming off a 7-point win over the Rams, but the 49ers have played the Rams twice already this season with an average point differential of 16 (beating the Rams 24-9 and 31-14). But the NFL rarely applies a transitive property of order. For instance, while the Saints lost to the Panthers early in the season and the 49ers blew out the Panthers two weeks later, the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 who went on to beat these same 49ers by two scores the week after the 49ers beat the Panthers. Did you follow that?

The majority of injured players who missed last week for the Saints are not expected to return this week - namely players like Marshon Lattimore, Mark Ingram, and Pete Werner. But there is hope for players like Andrus Peat, Cam Jordan, and Marcus Davenport. It is also possible we see the season debut of first round pick Trevor Penning.

If reinforcements are coming, the Saints have a shot at upsetting their former division rival as well as the Vegas odds-makers.

