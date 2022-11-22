Saints celebrate the “Season of Giving”

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson as well as several Saints players have been celebrating the “Season of Giving,” by donating turkeys, meals and their time for the community.

Mrs. Benson made a surprise appearance at Councilmember Freddie King III’s Thanksgiving Celebration for 150 seniors in New Orleans at the Zulu Club #SeasonofGiving pic.twitter.com/SAYOBKX9ZP — Pelicans Community (@PelsCommunity) November 21, 2022

On Friday, WR Chris Olave hosted a Thanksgiving event at the Boys and Girls Club in Gretna. He served meals to members of the community courtesy of Green Heart Meals.

⚜️ @chrisolave_ hosted a Thanksgiving Impact event tonight at the Boys & Girls Club in Gretna



The #Saints rookie served meals and interacted with fans! pic.twitter.com/xLmDGnvwGI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 19, 2022

Also on Friday, WR Jarvis Landry held his 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, which distributed hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need at New Wine Church in Laplace.

Shout out to Jarvis Landry (@God_Son80) for hosting his third annual "Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive"



He distributed hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to local families in need pic.twitter.com/1wfd0npCep — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 19, 2022

Earlier this month, Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu, DE Cam Jordan, LB Kaden Elliss, DT Jordan Jackson and LB D’Marco Jackson handed out over 500 Thanksgiving turkeys and additional food items with Giving Hope of New Orleans.

Thank you to the Saints organization for everything that you do for the community not just during the holidays but all year long.

