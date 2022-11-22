 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints celebrate the “Season of Giving”

Mrs. Benson as well as several Saints players are giving back to the community.

By Tina Howell
/ new
Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson as well as several Saints players have been celebrating the “Season of Giving,” by donating turkeys, meals and their time for the community.

On Friday, WR Chris Olave hosted a Thanksgiving event at the Boys and Girls Club in Gretna. He served meals to members of the community courtesy of Green Heart Meals.

Also on Friday, WR Jarvis Landry held his 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, which distributed hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need at New Wine Church in Laplace.

Earlier this month, Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu, DE Cam Jordan, LB Kaden Elliss, DT Jordan Jackson and LB D’Marco Jackson handed out over 500 Thanksgiving turkeys and additional food items with Giving Hope of New Orleans.

Thank you to the Saints organization for everything that you do for the community not just during the holidays but all year long.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...