Saints Reacts Survey, Week 12: Which QB gives the Saints the best chance of success next week?

After the New Orleans Saints’ disappointing road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saints fans were clamoring on social media for the team to turn back to Jameis Winston at quarterback. Then, last week, Andy Dalton had a career game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, leading the Saints to a 27-20 home victory. Lest we forget the fact that Dalton was also playing behind only two-fifths of his starting offensive line and against All-World defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

But we can also not overlook Taysom Hill. The quarterback-turned-tight-end-turned-back-to-quarterback took twelve snaps at QB, attempting three passes and rushing nine times for 52 yards. While he only completed one pass, his 52 rushing yards led the team in rushing as his overall usage seemed heavily increased from the week before.

So as we continue riding the quarterback roller coaster of 2022, who should see the most snaps against at quarterback next week against the San Francisco 49ers? Should the Saints still turn to Jameis Winston who will hopefully have a healthier offensive line in front of him compared to last week against the Rams? Should Dalton continue to see the majority of snaps at quarterback? Or should Taysom’s usage increase, possibly even going all the way up to being the starting quarterback?

Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

