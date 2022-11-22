3 takeaways from the Saints win over the Rams

1. Maybe it isn’t time to change QBs just yet

Last week I wrote that the New Orleans Saints should go back to Jameis Winston after Andy Dalton had two straight bad games against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Dalton responded by playing his best game of the season, going 21/25 for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns with no turnovers. Jarvis Landry found the endzone for the first time this season in his second game back from injury while Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson also managed to score. Dalton obviously is a QB that can get you to the playoffs if everything goes right, and everything went right on Sunday. Dalton has earned the start going forward with this performance, but this doesn’t change the fact that he should be on a short leash if he starts playing bad again.

2. Chris Olave should be Offensive Rookie of the Year

Rookie WR Chris Olave has arguably been the best thing about this season, as the former Buckeye is top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards and has over 200 yards more than the next closest rookie. Kenneth Walker III and Dameon Pierce have good arguments to win the award, but Olave has been head and shoulders above any other rookie WR as the main threat in the Saints offense this season. Right now, Olave has the third best odds to win the award behind Walker and Pierce respectively.

3. Juwan Johnson has become a solid option at tight end

Juwan Johnson has 5 touchdowns in his last five games as he has already eclipsed his 4-touchdown season from 2021. Johnson has also more than doubled his yards and receptions from last year through just 11 games. His switch from WR to TE has gone very well, as Johnson is a big body with strong hands, one that the Saints have desperately needed since Michael Thomas went down. Johnson should have an expanded role in the offense going forward as he has proved himself more than capable of making plays.

