 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, November 22: Saints defensive end considered week-to-week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints expected to be blown out on the road by the 49ers - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently 8.5-point underdogs in their upcoming game against teh San Francisco 49ers.

Game Balls From Saints Stirring Win Over Rams - Saints News Network

A look at which players were the most impactful in the Saints’ win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Inside win No. 400: Saints defeat reigning Super Bowl champ for second year in a row - NOLA

The Saints scored their 400th regular season win and their second win against a reigning Super Bowl champion in as many years.

Payton Turner Week-to-Week With Low-Ankle Sprain - Saints News Network

Payton Turner is considered week-to-week following the injury he suffered in the Saints’ win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Ryan Ramczyk recaps win vs. Rams 11/21/22 - New Orleans Saints

Ryan Ramczyk speaks on the Saints’ Week 11 victory.

‘Cut It Loose’ Mentality Produces Much-Needed Saints Win - Saints News Network

Quotes from Andy Dalton, Dennis Allen, Taysom Hill, and Demario Davis following the Saints win.

Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game | 2022 NFL Week 11 - New Orleans Saints

More quotes and videos of Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Chris Olave, Demario Davis, and Taysom Hill about the Saints’ performacne against the Los Angeles Rams.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...