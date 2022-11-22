Former Saint Jahri Evans named a semifinalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans has been named as one of the 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. This is his first year of eligibility.

Congrats to #Saints Legend Jahri Evans (@J_7TRE_E) on being named a Modern-Era Semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023! https://t.co/sHwIJRS19Y — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2022

Evans was drafted by the Saints in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played 11 seasons in New Orleans and was selected to the Pro Bowl six straight seasons (2009-2014) In 2021, he was induced into the Saints Hall of Fame and in June, he was induced into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

The next stage of voting for Hall of Fame finalists will take place in December and the Class of 2023 will be announced in February.

