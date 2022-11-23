Fleur-de-Links, November 23: Ryan Ramczyk nominated for NFL award

New Orleans Saints News:
Former Saint Jahri Evans named a semifinalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints legend Jahri Evans has been named 1 of 28 semifinalsts for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award - Saints News Network
Ryan Ramczyk has been nomiated for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
New York Giants bring in TE Nick Vannett to compete on practice squad - Empire Sports Media
Former Saints tight end Nick Vannett has been signed to the New York Giants practice squad.
The Saints passing game has stepped up. Andy Dalton is a big reason why - FOX Sports
A look at how Andy Dalton helped the Saints passing game in Week 11 for the Saints.
Juwan Johnson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 12 - DraftKings Nation
DK Nation names Juwan Johnson as a player worth adding to fantasy football lineups.
Saints-Falcons to play Saturday matchup in Week 15 - WAFB
A date has been assigned to the Week 15 matchup between the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.
Saints Face Long-Time Nemesis in Week 12 - Saints News Network
A look at the history between the Saints and the San Francisco 49ers.
The #Saints, @RousesMarkets and the Dryades YMCA teamed up to provide turkeys and fixings to hundreds of families in need today pic.twitter.com/GziDn8OUV4— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2022
When you throw to Jarvis Landry, you're in good hands. #Saints | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/Bod745XZbQ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2022
#Saints TD tracker through Week 1️⃣1️⃣— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 23, 2022
✔️ @OchsnerHealth pic.twitter.com/3ti2OWXZwA
Loading comments...