Fleur-de-Links, November 23: Ryan Ramczyk nominated for NFL award

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Former Saint Jahri Evans named a semifinalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints legend Jahri Evans has been named 1 of 28 semifinalsts for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award - Saints News Network

Ryan Ramczyk has been nomiated for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

New York Giants bring in TE Nick Vannett to compete on practice squad - Empire Sports Media

Former Saints tight end Nick Vannett has been signed to the New York Giants practice squad.

The Saints passing game has stepped up. Andy Dalton is a big reason why - FOX Sports

A look at how Andy Dalton helped the Saints passing game in Week 11 for the Saints.

Juwan Johnson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 12 - DraftKings Nation

DK Nation names Juwan Johnson as a player worth adding to fantasy football lineups.

Saints-Falcons to play Saturday matchup in Week 15 - WAFB

A date has been assigned to the Week 15 matchup between the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints Face Long-Time Nemesis in Week 12 - Saints News Network

A look at the history between the Saints and the San Francisco 49ers.

