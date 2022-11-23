Saints, 49ers release initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s game

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (4-7) will face the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at Levi’s Stadium in a critical matchup for both teams.

As the 49ers are tied for first place in the NFC West, the Saints are just one win away from tying for the first-place spot in the NFC South. The Saints, playing as 9.5-point underdogs, will need to contain a powerful offense with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey. Luckily, multiple injured defensive starters were seen practicing this Tuesday - a glorious sight to a depleted secondary.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Wednesday for both New Orleans and San Francisco. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injured Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle)

RB Mark Ingram (Knee)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (Rest/Knee)

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)

DE Cameron Jordan (Eye)

T James Hurst (Concussion)

G Andrus Peat (Triceps)

DE Marcus Davenport (Calf)

Did Not Participate

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

DE Payton Turner (Ankle)

LB Pete Werner (Ankle)

San Francisco 49ers

Limited Participation

DE Samson Ebukam (Quadricep, Achilles)

WR Deebo Samuel (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

DT Arik Armstead (Foot, Ankle)

T Trent Williams (rest)

The return of Ingram, Lattimore, and Roby to practice is great news ahead of this tough matchup. It is not clear if Ingram and Lattimore will be available this Sunday but regardless, it’s very encouraging to see them back at practice after serious injuries. It will be interesting to see their statuses for Thursday's practice and their official game designation on Friday.

Another injury report should be released after tomorrow’s practice.

