 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patriots vs. Vikings: Thanksgiving open thread

Round 3 of our NFL triple-header is here! Enjoy some football and food with us!

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Vikings v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Good evening and Happy Thanksgiving, Who Dat Nation! The feast is nearly finished and your sketchy uncle has passed out on the couch, so just push him aside as we have the last of three NFL games to enjoy while dessert hits the table. Here is the final game of our NFL triple-header:

New England Patriots (6-4) at Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Spend some of your spare moments conversing with your CSC family here as well. Enjoy the game and get some sleep once the dessert and football are all done!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...