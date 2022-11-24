NFL Picks Week 12: Thanks For Nothing

The New Orleans Saints face their second-consecutive former NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers. There hasn’t been anything to be thankful for from the Saints this season. The sense of hope, the sense of fun, the sense that the Saints can contend with any opponent has vanished rapidly as the season has worn on. All of this has had Who Dat Nation feeling less than thankful on this holiday, but a win over the hated Niners will truly have us all giving thanks for once.

Let’s take a look at this and all of the NFL action in Week 12.

Last week I went 9-5

I told you so: Bengals over Steelers!

What do I know: Panthers over Ravens?

***

WEEK 12

Thursday, November 24th - Thanksgiving Day

Early Game - First Plate

Bills(7-3) at Lions(4-6)

Josh Allen will slice the Detroit defense like that turkey on the table. Buffalo wins 20-14.

Pick: Bills

***

Late Game - Second Plate

Giants(7-3) at Cowboys(7-3)

The dangerous 1-2 punch in the Dallas backfield will control the game in this pivotal NFC East showdown. Dallas wins 29-14.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Primetime Game - Dessert

Patriots(6-4) at Vikings(8-2)

After being exposed by Dallas on Sunday, Minnesota will rebound by getting the ball into the hands of Justin Jefferson as many times as possible, allowing their top playmaker to win the game for them. Jefferson will do just that, catching the game-winning touchdown pass against New England’s underrated defense. Minnesota wins 23-17.

Pick: Vikings

***

Sunday, November 27th- Early Games

Broncos(3-7) at Panthers(3-8)

Sam Darnold may be Sam Darnold, but surprisingly, or unsurprisingly, he will do just enough to outplay Russell Wilson in this one. Carolina’s ground game will play much better against the Denver defense than will be expected, and that will ultimately be the key to this game. Carolina wins 27-24.

Pick: Panthers

***

Buccaneers(5-5) at Browns(3-7)

After taking advantage of their bye week to rest their wounded and refocus on the season at hand, Tampa will win by getting back to the basics of what works best for them, Tom Brady and their front seven on defense. Tampa Bay wins 23-14.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Ravens(7-3) at Jaguars(3-7)

Lamar Jackson will do what he does best, while the Baltimore defense forces Trevor Lawrence into critical errors. Baltimore wins 24-13.

Pick: Ravens

***

Texans(1-8-1) at Dolphins(7-3)

Tua and the Miami air attack will dominate Houston with ease in this one. Miami wins 24-10.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Bears(3-8) at Jets(6-4)

The Jets defense will have a great gameplan to slow down Justin Fields on defense, while their offense rallies behind the change at quarterback. New York wins 30-21.

Pick: Jets

***

Bengals(6-4) at Titans(7-3) - Game of the Week

This rematch of January’s Divisional Playoff will prove to be just as close as that game. A late touchdown pass by Joe Burrow will be the difference in this AFC showdown. Cincinnati wins 24-17.

Pick: Bengals

***

Falcons(5-6) at Commanders(6-5)

Washington has been on a roll recently, but they will surprisingly stumble in this matchup. It will be the Atlanta rushing attack that controls the game. Atlanta wins 34-24.

Pick: Falcons

***

Sunday, November 27th - Late Games

Chargers(5-5) at Cardinals(4-7)

After two-consecutive heartbreaking Sunday Night losses, Los Angeles will finally pick up a much-needed win, thanks to Justin Herbert attacking the weak Arizona defense. Los Angeles wins 34-13.

Pick: Chargers

***

Raiders(3-7) at Seahawks(6-4)

Seattle will dominate the game thanks to a balanced attack on offense. Seattle wins 28-14.

Pick: Seahawks

***

Rams(3-7) at Chiefs(8-2)

Patrick Mahomes and the deadly KC passing attack will simply dominate the hapless Los Angeles defense. The Rams’ Super Bowl victory tour hits a new low this week. Kansas City wins 35-10.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Saints(4-7) at 49ers(6-4)

Philly has the NFC’s best record, and Minny is close behind, but make no mistake, San Francisco is the NFC’s best team. The Niners’ coaching, experience, leadership, talent, and defensive prowess will lead them to the conference title this coming January. All of these things make for a matchup that simply doesn't work in the Saints’ favor.

Last week, the Rams had an injury list that nearly equaled that of the Saints’ walking wounded. That won't be the case this week. The Saints playmakers, Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Taysom Hill, will have a better game than will be expected against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, but it is that same defense that will make this a difficult game on Andy Dalton.

On the other side, the Saints defense will have its hands full with the myriad of weapons at the Niners’ disposal. The Saints will key in on Christian McCaffrey and slow him down, but the one-two punch of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle will make the plays necessary to win a game whose score ends surprisingly closer than expected. Unfortunately, this one won't end the Saints way. San Francisco wins 24-20.

Pick: 49ers

***

Sunday Night Football

Packers(4-7) at Eagles(9-1)

Philly’s defense will be the biggest story in this game, forcing Aaron Rodgers into critical errors. Philadelphia wins 31-20.

Pick: Eagles

***

Monday, November 28th - Monday Night Football

Steelers(3-7) at Colts(4-6-1)

Jeff Saturday’s crew gets back in the win column thanks to a smart performance by Matt Ryan and a defensive effort by Indy that creates a big turnover to seal the game. Indianapolis wins 27-24.

Pick: Colts

***

That’s how I see Week 12 going down. Can the Saints win consecutive games for the first time this season? That would make this holiday something to be thankful for. Check out this week’s odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!