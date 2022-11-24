Five questions before Week 12

The New Orleans Saints have found a small glimpse of hope in week 11. For the first time this season, it feels like the Saints coaching staff outcoached the opposing sideline. Can they continue to?

Can the Saints beat the red-hot Niners and what are the keys?

In the podcast, we talk about what the Saints need to do to pull off an upset in San Fransico.

It will be very tough to knock off one of the top teams in the NFC, but it is not impossible. The Saints cannot turn the ball over and they need to force an interception or fumble, something they haven't done in a long time. They also need to run the ball like they did last week, with lots of Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara. Listen to the CSC game preview for more!

Is the Saints season still alive?

Somehow, someway, the Saints season is still alive. It is going to be important for the NFC South opponents to continue to lose. But the most important part is the Saints need to win their last three division games. They will have the opportunity to play the Buccaneers, Panthers, and Falcons against. They currently have a 1-2 record in their division. If they can finish with a 4-2 division record, they will have a chance to win the south.

Stick with Andy Dalton?

I didn’t agree with the initial decision to stick with Andy Dalton, but DA proved me wrong. Dalton leads the offense to one of its most complete games. Dalton finished 21-25 260 yards and 3 TDs. Dalton needs to continue to play well and not turn the ball over to keep his job

Can the Saints return some guys from injury?

It looks like the Saints are finally getting healthy(er?). Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to practice, he will test it out and see if he can play. The Saints also activated CB Bradley Roby IR, and Mark Ingram returned to practice after a knee strain. ALSO, Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport returned to practice after missing the last game.

Is Sean Payton, eyeing the “Cardinals and Chargers”?

It is being reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Sean Payton is “eyeing” the Los Angeles Chargers and also considering the Arizona Cardinals. This is good for the Saints because both teams are underperforming and could both fire their coach after the season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel