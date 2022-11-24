Saints Super Bowl odds heading into Thanksgiving

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will travel to Santa Clara to take on the 49ers. The 49ers are riding a 3-game winning streak as they took down the Cardinals in Mexico on Monday night. The Saints could get lucky and see several key players return from injury and make a late playoff push. The Saints currently sit 20th among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +15000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams.

