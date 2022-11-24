Sean Payton market heating up? ESPN reports buyers could be lining up

With Sean Payton still working on Fox and seemingly enjoying it so far, many are calling it the worst kept secret in the NFL that Payton could be eyeing a head coaching job in the 2023 NFL season. While Payton could be the most sought-after coach assuming he’s ready to return to the sidelines, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recently discussed in an article you can see on ESPN+ that Payton would “wait that on out” referring to the Los Angeles Chargers job as current head coach Brandon Stanley could be on the hot seat if the Chargers miss out on the playoffs. Obviously, quarterback Justin Herbert is a main selling piece to Payton which is something both Jeremy and Dan mention that Payton would “be picky and will look for a spot where the QB situation is established”.

Sean Payton has his eyes on head coaching openings with either the Arizona Cardinals or the LA Chargers, per @JFowlerESPN and @DanGrazianoESPN. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 23, 2022

The Chargers make tons of sense given the talent on that roster with Justin Herbert on a rookie contract still. They also mention the Arizona Cardinals as a player in the race as Dan was told if the Cardinals decide to move on from current head coach Kliff Kingsberry. Kyler Murray is an exceptional talent and Payton could have a lot of fun with the offense given Murray’s versatility. Both teams make tons of sense we will just have to wait and see what the head coach market looks like given Denver, Clevland, Dallas, and even a team like the Rams could potentially be open as well. Given they are in the division and do not have an established answer at quarterback, you could expect a team like the Panthers to be out of the race, but in the NFL we never truly know.

Good find by @RedSeaTrent. Sean Payton talking Kyler Murray before the 2019 draft. pic.twitter.com/Tg0ugqduV1 — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 23, 2022

