Fleur-de-Links, November 24: Sean Payton linked to 2 separate NFL teams

For Wednesday’s practice, J.T. Gray, Pete Werner, and Payton Turner did not practice, while Jarvis Landry, Mark Ingram, Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan, James Hurst, Andrus Peat, and Marcus Davenport were all limited.

A new report has linked Sean Payton to the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers for 2023.

A brief look at Chris Olave’s rookie season stats.

Analyzing how the Saints run game has impacted the team’s ability to win games.

In addition to Jahri Evans, former Saints cornerback Eric Allen is also a semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Images from Saints players hosted the team’s annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

The Saints average ranking across multiple power ranking sources is #22, with some sources going as high as #19 and other as low as #25.

Some last-minute fantasy tips and trade pitches for Thanksgiving week in the latest episode of Keys to the Crown with @ErinESummers and @MarcasG #Saints | @CrownRoyal pic.twitter.com/bAUkZLi9lK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 24, 2022