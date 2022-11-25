Canal Street Chronicles: Week 12 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 12 and the Saints are now 4-7 after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Caesars Superdome on Sunday.
Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
Tina:
- AK has over 100 yards and 2 TD’s
- Jimmy G is sacked 3 times and throws 2 INT’s
- Saints win in a close one
Carson:
- Jimmy Garoppolo will be sacked 4+ times
- Jarvis Landry will lead the Saints in receptions
- Alvin Kamara will have at least one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown
Alec:
- Marshon Lattimore plays and records 2 INT’s
- Juwan Johnson will record 70+ yards and 2 TD’s
- Saints blowout the 49ers and get right back in the division picture
Jalen
- Kamara has two TDs
- Saints defense holds Niners under 20 points
- Olave exceeds 100 receiving yards, taking a noticeable lead in ROTY campaign
Chris
- Taysom Hill is the game’s leading rusher
- Andy Dalton isn’t sacked the entire game
- Juwan Johnson extends his touchdown streak
