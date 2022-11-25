Canal Street Chronicles: Week 12 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 12 and the Saints are now 4-7 after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Tina:

AK has over 100 yards and 2 TD’s

Jimmy G is sacked 3 times and throws 2 INT’s

Saints win in a close one

Carson:

Jimmy Garoppolo will be sacked 4+ times

Jarvis Landry will lead the Saints in receptions

Alvin Kamara will have at least one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown

Alec:

Marshon Lattimore plays and records 2 INT’s

Juwan Johnson will record 70+ yards and 2 TD’s

Saints blowout the 49ers and get right back in the division picture

Jalen

Kamara has two TDs

Saints defense holds Niners under 20 points

Olave exceeds 100 receiving yards, taking a noticeable lead in ROTY campaign

Chris

Taysom Hill is the game’s leading rusher

Andy Dalton isn’t sacked the entire game

Juwan Johnson extends his touchdown streak

