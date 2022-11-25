Tulane at Cincinnati: College Football open thread

New Orleans’ own Tulane Green Wave battle the Cincinnati Bearcats for a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship next Saturday. The winner of this game will host the AAC Championship game next Saturday, December 3rd on ABC. Here are the details for today’s game:

Tulane Green Wave at Cincinnati Bearcats

Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff - 9:00am PST / 11:00am CST /12:00pm EST

Network - ABC

Here’s to Tulane moving a step closer to bringing a championship to New Orleans!