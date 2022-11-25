Fleur-de-Links, November 25: Saints running back missed Thursday practice

The Saints are currently ranked #17 in Super Bowl odds.

Alvin Kamara missed Thursday’s practice with illness.

Marshon Lattimore was one of multiple players to return to practice ahead of the Saints’ Week 11 game.

The San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited during practice ahead of the 49ers upcoming matchup against the Saints.

A look at where Michael Thomas could end up in 2023.

Cesar Ruiz speaks on taking part in the New Orleans Pelicans’ halftime show on Monday.

Analyzing how the Saints defense will match up against the offense of the San Francisco 49ers.

Can't celebrate Thanksgiving without a look back at the stiff arm



This Sunday at the 49ers (3:25 pm CT • FOX)