Fleur-de-Links, November 25: Saints running back missed Thursday practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Super Bowl odds heading into Thanksgiving - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently ranked #17 in Super Bowl odds.
Alvin Kamara lands on the Saints injury report with an illness; James Hurst upgraded - NOLA
Alvin Kamara missed Thursday’s practice with illness.
Lattimore among 7 Saints back at practice as 49ers await - Times Union
Marshon Lattimore was one of multiple players to return to practice ahead of the Saints’ Week 11 game.
49ers-Saints Injury Report: Deebo Samuel still listed as “limited” - 49ers Webzone
The San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited during practice ahead of the 49ers upcoming matchup against the Saints.
Analyzing Michael Thomas’ Future with Saints and Best Potential Options in 2023 - Bleacher Report
A look at where Michael Thomas could end up in 2023.
Saints OL Cesar Ruiz assists Red Panda during Pelicans’ halftime show: ‘That was crazy’ - NOLA
Cesar Ruiz speaks on taking part in the New Orleans Pelicans’ halftime show on Monday.
New Orleans Saints defense will face multiple challenges from San Francisco’s versatile offensive pieces - New Orleans Saints
Analyzing how the Saints defense will match up against the offense of the San Francisco 49ers.
Happy #Thanksgiving!!! pic.twitter.com/oRrvJJRkp3— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 24, 2022
Can't celebrate Thanksgiving without a look back at the @KingTut_90's stiff arm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 24, 2022
: This Sunday at the 49ers (3:25 pm CT • FOX) pic.twitter.com/ScsSBzmDmM
14 years ago today, Deuce McAllister (@dmcallister26) broke the then Saints career touchdown record against the Packers ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 24, 2022
DEEUUCCEE!
: This Sunday at the 49ers (3:25 pm CT • FOX) pic.twitter.com/mTtKMQAIzy
