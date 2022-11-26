If the Saints win/lose against 49ers

In an already confusing NFC South, the New Orleans Saints still have a chance to come out of the division. Even with a 4-7 record, the Saints can turn things around in the second half of the NFL season if they continue to play good and clean football as they did against the Rams. If they hope to continue on the comeback trail, that has to continue with another win against a good opponent in the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Saints win:

The Saints are projected as underdogs against the 49ers. If they want to have a chance, they’ll need to have an established and balanced run game that will allow them to control the clock. Winning here will put the Saints at 5-7 and move them closer to a .500 record.

The rest of the NFC South are facing games that could also set them back and allow the Saints to capitalize on a victory here. Winning here would keep the momentum alive as the Saints continue to try and march towards a better record.

If the Saints lose:

Losing here would put the Saints further back in the already wild NFC South race. Falling to 4-8 would almost put a bow on the season and put the division out of reach for the Saints as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already at .500 with a chance to get above it on Sunday.

A loss here would also continue the trending topic that Dennis Allen isn’t the right fit for the head coaching position in New Orleans. Questionable decisions as of late have led to this becoming a large-scale issue that will only grow if things continue to get worse.

