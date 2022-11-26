Saints announce Trevor Penning set to be activated from injured reserve

According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, the New Orleans Saints could be gaining another key player. Underhill reports that the Saints are planning to activate 1st round pick Trevor Penning from injured reserve this week. They expected this player to have a rather large contribution this season and while Penning hasn’t seen in any action since the preseason, the rookie has progressed and rehabbed well enough from his turf toe injury to make a comeback. It was reported earlier this year that November was the initial target date for Penning to return. With veteran tackle James Hurst returning to practice this week and looking to return to the lineup, there isn’t an immediate rush for Penning at the moment. However, it still be nice to see Penning get some snaps and have something to build off of and give us some kind of tape to watch and see if he can play at the NFL level. The Saints seemed to have struck gold with Chris Olave, the bigger question now is have they done it again with Trevor Penning. Looks like we could get that answer at some point this season.

