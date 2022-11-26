Saints at 49ers: Friday Injury Report

The Saints’ injury report for Friday leaves some questions that Saints fans want answers to. On Sunday, the Saints are 9-point underdogs on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, and some of the players currently listed as questionable could be major gamechanges for the Saints, depending on their game day status.

Notably, Marshon Lattimore, who has missed multiple weeks due to an abdomen injury, is listed as questionable. He has been limited at practice all week, and if he makes it into the game, this will be his first game since the Saints’ Week 5. Also listed as questionable for the defensive side of the ball is Cameron Jordan, who missed the first game of his career last week when the Saints defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

On the offense, Mark Ingram is listed as questionable as well. This would be Ingram’s first game back after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the Saints’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andrus Peat and Marcus Davenport were also listed as questionable, while J.T. Gray, Pete Werner, and Payton Turner are all out for Sunday’s Week 11 game.