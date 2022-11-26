Saints fans split among trio of current quarterbacks

The New Orleans Saints have had a roller coaster of a season thus far with the Saints looking to string back-to-back wins together for the first time in 2023 tomorrow against the San Francisco 49ers. Considering the yo-yo season thus far, it should come as no surprise that fan confidence in the team’s long-term direction goes up and down with each passing game.

But what is more surprising is that confidence in the Saints’ quarterbacks seems to changing as well. Despite Andy Dalton having a career game last week against the Los Angeles Rams, more fans believe Jameis Winston should be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

Granted, it was a tight race, but it is still a bit of a surprise for fans to be clamoring for a return of Jameis Winston, who by all accounts is still battling injury. Considering Winston’s health, it was also a surprise for Winston (and frankly even Andy Dalton to a degree) to be given more votes than Taysom Hill, who continues to impress and spark the New Orleans offense every time he touches the ball.

If Dalton struggles like he did two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 37% of Saints fans might get their wish and the Saints might just have to mend fences with Jameis Winston.