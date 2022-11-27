New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Inactives

Week 12 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-7) are about to take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at Levi’s Stadium. Mark Ingram, Marcus Davenport, Cam Jordan, Bradley Roby and James Hurst are all back in action today.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Defensive End Payton Turner

Linebacker Pete Werner

Safety J.T. Gray

Offensive Lineman Lewis Kidd

Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway

San Francisco 49ers:

Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead

Linebacker Curtis Robinson

Tight End Tyler Kroft

Running Back Tyrion Davis-Price

Offensive Lineman Nick Zakelj

