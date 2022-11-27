New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Inactives

Week 12 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-7) are about to take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at Levi’s Stadium. Mark Ingram, Marcus Davenport, Cam Jordan, Bradley Roby and James Hurst are all back in action today.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- Cornerback Marshon Lattimore
- Defensive End Payton Turner
- Linebacker Pete Werner
- Safety J.T. Gray
- Offensive Lineman Lewis Kidd
- Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway
San Francisco 49ers:
- Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead
- Linebacker Curtis Robinson
- Tight End Tyler Kroft
- Running Back Tyrion Davis-Price
- Offensive Lineman Nick Zakelj
