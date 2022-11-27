 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Inactives

6 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 12 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-7) are about to take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at Levi’s Stadium. Mark Ingram, Marcus Davenport, Cam Jordan, Bradley Roby and James Hurst are all back in action today.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • Cornerback Marshon Lattimore
  • Defensive End Payton Turner
  • Linebacker Pete Werner
  • Safety J.T. Gray
  • Offensive Lineman Lewis Kidd
  • Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway

San Francisco 49ers:

  • Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead
  • Linebacker Curtis Robinson
  • Tight End Tyler Kroft
  • Running Back Tyrion Davis-Price
  • Offensive Lineman Nick Zakelj

