Week 12 early games open thread

Week 18 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to kickoff against Atlanta along with the late slate of games. Here is today’s early slate:

Denver at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Cleveland

Baltimore at Jacksonville

Houston at Miami

Chicago at New York Jets

Cincinnati at Tennessee

Atlanta at Washington

The most important games in the first half of the day are clearly the ones involving all three NFC South teams. Hopefully for the Saints, all three teams lose. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!