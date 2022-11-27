Saints vs. 49ers: Week 12 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 12

The Saints take on the 49ers in Santa Clara today with, surprisingly enough, a chance to keep pace in the thoroughly underwhelming NFC South. While bad coaching and nearly insurmountable injuries have conspired to completely derail the season, fate keeps stepping in to save the Saints. Let’s hope the Saints can take fate’s lead and pick up their fifth win today.

Kickoff:

Sunday, November 27th - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST / 4:25pm EST

Location:

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Weather Forecast:

66º, Partly Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 715

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 383 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

San Francisco 49ers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +9; Over/Under 43, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Niners Nation

Here’s to the Saints pulling off a huge upset today! Who Dat!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!