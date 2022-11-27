Saints vs. 49ers: Week 12 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 12
New Orleans Saints (4-7) at San Francisco 49ers (6-4)
The Saints take on the 49ers in Santa Clara today with, surprisingly enough, a chance to keep pace in the thoroughly underwhelming NFC South. While bad coaching and nearly insurmountable injuries have conspired to completely derail the season, fate keeps stepping in to save the Saints. Let’s hope the Saints can take fate’s lead and pick up their fifth win today.
Kickoff:
Sunday, November 27th - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST / 4:25pm EST
Location:
Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California
Weather Forecast:
66º, Partly Cloudy
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 715
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 383 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
San Francisco 49ers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +9; Over/Under 43, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Gold Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints pulling off a huge upset today! Who Dat!
