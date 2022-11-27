Saints vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the 49ers in the Bay Area today as huge underdogs on the road. It has been a long and disappointing season for the Saints but surprisingly they still have a chance in the division. The Saints have struggled through injuries and inconsistencies all season long and that unfortunately continues today. Hopefully, despite it all, the Saints can find a way to win.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 12 action:

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Game time:

Sunday, November 27th - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST / 4:25pm EST

Location:

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Weather Forecast:

66º, Partly Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 715

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 383 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

San Francisco 49ers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +9; Over/Under 43, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Niners Nation

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.