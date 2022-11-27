Packers vs. Eagles: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Green Bay Packers tonight in the City of Brotherly Love. Philly looks to continue to lead the pack in the NFC. Will Philly continue to dominate on the ground? Can Aaron Rodgers keep this game competitive? Let’s tune in to find out!

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

