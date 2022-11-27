CSC Staff Picks, Week 12: Make-or-break week for the Saints

The New Orleans Saints are looking string back-to-back wins together for the first time in 2022, but they have their work cut out for them considering they are now 9-point underdogs to their former division rival San Francisco 49ers according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elsewhere in the NFC South, the first place Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3.5-point road favorites to the Cleveland Browns, who have yet to welcome Deshaun Watson back at quarterback in 2022. The Carolina Panthers are 1-point home underdogs to the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons are 3.5-point road underdogs to the Washington Commanders.

If the Saints and Browns can both pull off the upset, the Saints will be right back in the swing of things in the division race. If the Saints lose and the Buccaneers win, it might be time to start forgetting about any type of postseason run in 2022.

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight! Let’s hope the staff here is wrong.

Check out the odds for today’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.